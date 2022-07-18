Heads up Fort Lauderdale drivers! Road closures for tunnel project begin

MIAMI - Attention, Fort Lauderdale drivers! There will be some traffic closures that will be affecting your commute starting Monday.

It is part of a $28-million project to improve the Henry E. Kinney Tunnel and create a pedestrian plaza on top of it, which will be right on Las Olas Boulevard.

Last week, Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis discussed construction this week.

"What's happening here is the reinforcement of the tunnel and also the extension over the tunnel of 117 feet," the mayor said Tuesday. "In the end, we are going to have a beautiful park, a tunnel-top park, which will be a tremendous gathering place."

Here are the traffic alerts to keep in mind:

Federal Highway (US-1) and the Kinney Tunnel will be closed from SE 7th Street to Broward Boulevard from Monday, July 18 to Friday, July 22.

Las Olas Boulevard will be closed from SE 5th Avenue to SE 8th Avenue from Wednesday, July 20, to Thursday, July 21.

"The reason why this is important is because, if we close it down completely, we can get the job done faster, and that's the goal here," said Mayor Trantalis. "One week out of our lives to make sure this project is a success."

Alternate routes consist of taking the Andrew's Avenue Bridge or the 3rd Avenue Bridge.

FDOT says the whole thing is slated to be done in late 2023.