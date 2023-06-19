HBO's 'The Last of Us' makes its way to Halloween Horror Nights

MIAMI - Halloween is still a ways away, but Universal Studios is giving fans a sneak peek into what they can expect for this year's Halloween Horror Nights.

This year, there will be an added haunted house inspired by the hit HBO series and video game, "The Last of Us."

Universal says guests will be propelled into a world of "carnage and mayhem."

The house will follow in the footsteps of protagonists Joel and Ellie, as they try to survive in a world overtaken by a fungal virus that turns humans into infected monsters.

Halloween Horror Nights is set to open its spooky doors on September 1st.

