Having an Independence Day party? Here's how to host 10 guests for $100

Eye on your money: Here's how to host your July 4th party for $100

Planning a festive Fourth of July celebration on a budget is possible, according to a new challenge taken on by CBS News Miami and Publix Super Markets.

The goal is to host a complete holiday party for 10 people with food, drinks and decor for $100 or less.

"We can, we can, and we're gonna do that today," said Lindsey Willis, media relations manager at Publix, confident that smart shopping could stretch every dollar.

Strategic shopping and sale items key to savings

The challenge relied on capitalizing on Publix's weekly sales ads, which feature more than 100 discounted items throughout the store. The first savings came in the form of gourmet burgers with flavors like Bacon and Cheddar or Blue Cheese on sale for $7.99.

"These are not just on sale, but they're also convenient because the point is we want you to spend more time with your family. They're ready to go," Willis said.

Deals continued in the meat section with sausages as low as $4.69. New ads released each Thursday promised fresh rounds of buy-one-get-one offers and additional discounts heading into the holiday weekend.

Classic side dishes like macaroni and potato salad were also marked down, along with a standout offer: five ears of fresh corn for just $2.

More tips and final tally under budget

To help hosts stay within budget, Wells Fargo offered additional suggestions:

• Add chicken to the menu—it's often cheaper than beef

• Use in-season produce to maximize savings

• Make the party BYOB (Bring Your Own Beverage) to reduce drink costs

Throughout the store, shoppers found more bargains: 2-for-$5 ketchup, buy-one-get-one deals on beans, and affordable brand-name chips. Even limited-edition Publix chips were available at two for $7. For dessert, festive cupcakes and apple pie were also on sale.

Fresh flowers added a decorative touch without inflating costs.

At checkout, the final total came to $98.72, successfully meeting the $100 challenge with $1.28 to spare. The receipt also showed total savings of $29.74.

"We saved $29.74 today," Willis said, proving that with the right approach, budget-friendly doesn't have to mean basic.