Havana Harry's has been serving up authentic Cuban food for nearly 3 decades

As Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off, there's no better place to celebrate than Havana Harry's, a culinary gem nestled in the heart of Coral Gables. For nearly three decades, the beloved establishment has been serving up authentic Cuban flavors that transport diners straight to the streets of Havana.

Since opening its doors in 1995, Havana Harry's has become a cornerstone of the community, garnering many honors along the way. Most recently, the restaurant received a coveted mention in the Michelin Guide, solidifying its status as a must-visit destination for food lovers.

"We've been honored as the best Cuban restaurant for three consecutive years," Chef Felix Plasencia, culinary director of Centurion Restaurant Group, said. "We are very proud and happy for that."

Step inside Havana Harry's and you're immediately enveloped in the warmth of Cuban hospitality. The restaurant's simple yet thoughtful and traditional Cuban decor, complete with vintage photographs and the sounds of salsa music, sets the perfect stage for an unforgettable dining experience.

What truly sets Havana Harry's apart is its commitment to the community. "Our community is at the heart of everything we do," Felix said. "It's a privilege to serve them day after day."

The dedication to hospitality is evident in every aspect of the dining experience, from the warm welcome at the door to the last sip of a perfectly crafted mojito.

The menu is a celebration of Cuban cuisine, featuring beloved classics and innovative twists on traditional dishes.

Here are some highlights:

Vaca Frita Breakfast Sandwich: A morning masterpiece featuring a golden mozzarella omelet, caramelized sweet plantains and succulent shredded beef, all pressed between slices of Cuban bread. Tres Vacas Fritas: A meat lovers delight showcasing slow-cooked beef, chicken and pork, finished on the flat top with onions and a secret mojo sauce. Churrasco Steak: An 8-ounce cut of perfectly grilled beef, seasoned simply with salt and garlic, served with chimichurri sauce and crispy plantain chips. Nutella Overdose: A dessert that lives up to its name – a Nutella milkshake topped with a brownie, ice cream and an extra drizzle of the chocolate-hazelnut spread.

Havana Harry's is open seven days a week. For more information, click here.