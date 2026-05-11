Dramatic videos show Haulover Sandbar boat explosion aftermath that sent 11 to hospital

Video shared with CBS News Miami shows the large emergency response in the aftermath of a boat explosion near Haulover Sandbar in Miami that sent nearly a dozen people to a hospital over the weekend.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said its units, as well as members of the U.S. Coast Guard and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, responded to reports of a possible boat explosion around 12:45 p.m. Saturday and found multiple patients at the scene with various injuries, including burns.

This image comes from a video that showed the aftermath of a boat explosion near Haulover Sandbar over the weekend that sent 11 people to the hospital to be treated for injuries. Miami Famous/Instagram

Eyewitness Joseph Levy's camera was able to capture the massive response by more than 25 rescue units after the explosion was reported at the popular area.

"Everybody had to go walk over and jump onto the boats with all their wounds and everything," Levy told CBS news Miami.

In video he shared, you can see people jumping from boat to boat after the boat explosion.

"It was sad to see because you know they're burned, and you know there is no stretcher, there's no pain medication," he said. "They had to go from one boat to another boat to another boat, and then they have to be taken to the dock and then they had to climb onto the dock."

"We saw three people fly out of the boat"

A victim from a boat explosion at Haulover Sandbar in Miami is seen receiving treatment from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue on Saturday, May 9, 2026. Boat Rush

Another witness, Patrick Lee, described how stunning the sight was.

"We saw three people fly out of the boat," he told CBS News Miami. "I just saw a lot (of victims) with burns all over them, and I said that it was a hot fire. It's quick, but it's high octane gasoline, and so a lot of them got burnt and it was an explosion."

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said the boat was called "Nauti Nabors" and was last registered in Texas.

It's still unknown what caused the explosion, and the FWC has not yet said if any charges will be filed in connection to the boat explosion.