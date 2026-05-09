15 people hospitalized after a possible boat explosion at Haulover Beach, fire officials say

Multiple people have been taken to the hospital after a reported boat explosion on Saturday near the Haulover Sandbar, according to Miami-Dade fire officials.

The Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said that over 25 units responded to a medical call regarding a possible boat explosion. Upon arrival, fire crews found multiple patients on scene

Due to the sheer number of patients and the department's need for additional resources, MDFR said that they needed to upgrade the call to a Level 2 Mass Casualty Incident.

A total of 15 patients were transported to a local hospital for further care.

The scene is currently still active, according to fire officials, so no other information has been released.

The patients' conditions are unknown.