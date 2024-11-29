Couple killed in Hallandale Beach luxury condo murder-suicide identified as Kosovar Albanian nationals, police and foreign media say

FORT LAUDERDALE — Police have identified the man and woman found shot and killed in a Hallandale Beach luxury condo earlier this week, and foreign media reports that they were a Kosovar Albanian couple.

On Friday, Hallandale Beach Police announced that the man and woman who were found dead early Wednesday morning were 34-year-old Pajtim Kasniqi and 27-year-old Sabrina Kasniqi. According to Gazeta Tema, an Albanian newspaper, they were Kosovar Albanian nationals.

Around 12:30 a.m., Hallandale Beach Police was called out to a ShotSpotter alert indicating multiple gunshots near 1800 S. Ocean Dr. When officers arrived at a high-rise condominium located at 1830 S. Ocean Dr., they discovered the bodies of a man and woman; both had been shot. The building was one of three in the complex.

Someone called 911 about the shooting and said they heard multiple gunshots and two people were down on the balcony.

The shooting happened in a unit on one of the upper-level floors. Chopper4 was over the scene and spotted investigators going in and out of it.

Through their investigation, Hallandale Beach Police officers learned that Sabrina had fatally shot her husband Pajtim multiple times before taking her own life. The condo they were found in was their shared residence, police said.

Hallandale Beach Police did not provide further details as to what led up to the apparent murder-suicide.

Albana Krasniqi Munrett, Pajtim's older sister, said she and her family spent Thanksgiving week heartbroken because of the tragedy.

"The person he trusted the most, the person he chose to spend his life with was the one who his away from him," she wrote on a Facebook post, sharing his photo. "[Sabrina] betrayed him, his love and his trust. She shattered my family. My siblings and I will never be the same. I'm terrified my mother will not ever recover."

"The HBPD extends its deepest condolences to the family and loved ones impacted by this heartbreaking incident," the agency shared.