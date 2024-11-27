Large police investigation at Hallandale Beach condo

HALLANDALE BEACH - There is a large police investigation underway at a Hallandale Beach condominium.

The investigation began overnight and police have cordoned off the high-rise at 1830 S Ocean Drive.

Chopper4 over the scene spotted what appeared to be a body on the balcony of one of the units on the upper level. Investigators could be seen going in and out of the unit.

"Trying to get home and I can't get in. It looks like something crazy went down over here and I'm not even sure what it is exactly, but yeah, it's just insane. I've never seen something like this and I've been here since I was a little kid," said area resident Eric.

"Clearly something serious went down here. I haven't been told what and I can't get in, so I'm just very confused. It makes me feel unsafe. I don't know if I want to walk in, even if I am allowed to," he added.

At this time, police have not said what their investigation involves.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.