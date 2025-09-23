Two families displaced following house fire in Hallandale Beach, BSFR says

Two families displaced after overnight fire in Hallandale Beach, officials say

Two families displaced after overnight house fire in Hallandale Beach, officials say

Two families have been displaced following a house fire in Hallandale Beach early Tuesday morning, Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue said.

According to BSFR, around 2:25 a.m., crews responded to a single-family home with three units at 171 SW 11th Avenue. BSFR reported that a caller saw smoke coming from the roof.

When firefighters arrived, they encountered heavy smoke inside the home and launched an aggressive interior attack, deploying multiple hand lines to battle the flames, officials said.

As that was happening, rescue companies searched the home for occupants. Fortunately, all residents escaped unharmed, BSFR said.

Family members, who shared a cellphone video of the incident, told CBS News Miami they believe an electrical issue caused the fire.

One said he was asleep when it started and was woken up just in time to escape.

"We would've been cooked in there," he said.

At least 35 firefighters responded to the scene to extinguish the blaze, which was contained to a single room, officials said.

The Red Cross is assisting the two families that are now without a home.

The investigation into the official cause of the fire is underway, the state fire marshal said.