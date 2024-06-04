Watch CBS News
Hallandale Beach gas station explosion injures man, leaves 50-foot crater

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - A man suffered severe burns Tuesday after a large explosion left a 50-foot crater at a Hallandale Beach gas station.

The Broward Sheriff's Office said it happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. at the Mobil station on 26 S. Federal Hwy.  

First responders found a man in his 30s lying on the ground, unresponsive, with a fire emanating from nearby machinery. The man, who sustained 2nd and 3rd degree burns on 50% of his body, was treated on the scene and then transported to Aventura Medical Center as a Level 1 Trauma Alert.

BSO said the explosion caused significant damage, leaving a crater approximately 50 feet in diameter.  

Authorities said a witness described the explosion as an intense rumble that shook the ground violently. 

Investigators said the fire was triggered by vapors escaping from an underground fuel storage tank, which were ignited by nearby machinery. 

The gas station was closed for an excavation project at the time of the explosion.

The Florida State Fire Marshal's office will investigate to determine the exact cause of the explosion and fire.

Mauricio Maldonado

Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.

First published on June 4, 2024 / 3:11 PM EDT

