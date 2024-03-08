Haiti's other side: CBS News Miami's Tania Francois on why dad choses to remain in Haiti

MIAMI - Haiti's government is extending its nighttime curfew to curb the violence.

Shipping containers at the main port have been looted and people can be seen stealing food and other supplies.

At night, the gangs come out and wreak havoc.

Meanwhile, Haiti's Prime Minister Ariel Henry remains in power despite calls from the US State Department asking him to create a transition team and step down. He has still not returned to the island.

Countless Haitian Americans are still stuck in Haiti.

The airports remain closed and leaving from the Dominican Republic is nearly impossible with gangs blocking the main roads.

CBS News Miami's Tania Francois' dad is one of them. He is in Haiti by choice.

Like many Haitian Americans, he longs for the glory days of Haiti and says he wants to be on the island when they return.

"I will have to think about leaving Haiti right now. I'm not saying no, I say I will have to think about it very hard."

"My dad fought in Vietnam, as a United States Airman," said Tania.

Retired, he splits his time between South Florida and his home on Haiti's mountainside. Without the usual traffic, he is about twenty minutes from Port-au-Prince, Haiti's capital.

In his 80 years, he admits he's never seen it this bad.

"I went to the supermarket to get some bread. Supermarket is about three miles from my house. Not that far, but unfortunately, there was no bread to be found. The shelves of the supermarket were completely empty. Everything was, everything was gone."

He says he's not in Haiti for its present, but because of its past and future.

Tania says, "I've traveled to Haiti many times for visits. There's a side to the island and to the people not seen enough."

Dad says for him, it's the scenic drives.

"Driving is nice. You meet people on the road, you chat, you know, you joke and then it, it seems like I have a sense that life, I will live longer."

The hope for many Haitian Americans is that this too shall pass and the beautiful island they grew up in will be a place they can return to.

"My father, like many, is waiting, eternally optimistic that Haiti will get better so he can go back to enjoying the island's beauty."

Even if it drives his children crazy in the meantime.

"Don't worry too much. I don't want to put you guys through so much headache. So, I know I'm putting myself in harm's way, you know by being here and as soon as I have a chance to come back, I will come back."

Dad reassures Tania daily that he is safe.

For those of us with loved ones still in Haiti, all we can do is believe them.