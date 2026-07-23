TPS protections for Haitians extended through the weekend by federal appeals court

There's some temporary relief for the approximately 350,000 Haitians living in the United States after a federal appeals court blocked the Trump administration from ending Temporary Protected Status (TPS) through the weekend.

TPS was set to expire on Friday.

That means that Haitian TPS holders can keep their work permits and will be protected from deportation – for now.

That's because the court ruling only pushes the extension of TPS until Monday, July 27.

MIAMI, FL - MAY 13: People protest the possibility that the Trump administration may overturn the Temporary Protected Status for Haitians in front of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services office on May 13, 2017 in Miami, Florida. Joe Raedle / Getty Images

TPS for Haitians was first granted in 2010 after a catastrophic earthquake rocked the country.

TPS has been extended over the years as political violence in the country grew.

Today, the country remains at a level 4 travel advisory, with the United States Department of State warning of crime, kidnapping and unrest.

About 63,000 Haitians who are set to lose TPS own homes here in South Florida.

Officials highlight potential ramifications of TPS expiration

Miami-Dade County officials, health care advocates and business leaders gathered on Wednesday to highlight the potential ramifications of TPS' expiration, which follows a previous two-week extension.

"This week is the critical week for our future," Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said.

Community leaders warned that allowing the program to lapse could have widespread effects across South Florida's workforce and economy.

"This decision will ruin entire ecosystems," said Candice Mondesir, of the Haitian American Chamber of Commerce of Florida.

The decision is still playing out in court, but from now until Monday hundreds of thousands of Haitians in the United States, including the estimated 158,000 in Florida, can continue to work without fear of deportation.