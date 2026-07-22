Miami-Dade leaders urge extension of TPS protections for Haitians ahead of Friday deadline

With the deadline for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) protections for Haitians approaching this Friday, Miami-Dade leaders are urging affected residents to prepare for the potential loss of legal work authorization while continuing to call on federal officials to support an extension.

County officials, healthcare advocates and business leaders gathered Wednesday to highlight the potential ramifications of the program's expiration, which follows a previous two-week extension.

"This week is the critical week for our future," Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said.

Community leaders warned that allowing the program to lapse could have widespread effects across South Florida's workforce and economy. According to the Florida Immigrant Coalition, approximately 113,000 Haitians with TPS work in the healthcare sector, accounting for more than 70% of Florida's Haitian TPS population. Leaders cautioned that hospitals and clinics could face severe staffing shortages if these individuals are no longer authorized to work.

"This is a disgusting moment. We must all stand together," said Martha Baker of SEIU Local 1991.

Federal officials have maintained that the program was intended to be temporary.

"Temporary means temporary," Border Czar Tom Homan said last month. "When the condition of that country gets better, they need to go home."

Haitians first received TPS protections following the 2010 earthquake. However, Haiti remains under a Level 4 travel advisory, with the U.S. State Department warning travelers against visiting due to crime, kidnapping and civil unrest.

Miami-Dade Commissioner Marleine Bastien argued that the consequences of ending the program extend beyond the Haitian community.

"It is an economic issue that affects every American family," Bastien said.

The Haitian American Chamber of Commerce of Florida reported receiving numerous inquiries from TPS holders concerned about the future of their businesses and homes. Approximately 63,000 people who could lose their status are homeowners.

"This decision will ruin entire ecosystems in our community here in Florida, in the rest of the United States," said Candice Mondesir of the Haitian American Chamber of Commerce of Florida.

County officials noted that dozens of Miami-Dade employees could lose their jobs as early as Monday if they are no longer authorized to work. Levine Cava stated that her office has sent letters to Florida's U.S. senators seeking bipartisan support for a three-year extension.

"We have to follow federal direction," Levine Cava said. "If they are not legally authorized to work, they will no longer have jobs in Miami-Dade County and it just breaks our hearts."

CBS News Miami reached out to the offices of Sens. Rick Scott and Ashley Moody regarding the deadline and a potential extension. A response had not been received as of Wednesday.