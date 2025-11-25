Watch CBS News
Gunman wanted after man injured in SW Miami-Dade shooting, authorities say

By
Briauna Brown
A man was transported to the hospital after being shot Monday evening, and the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said the suspected gunman is still on the loose. 

According to MDSO, a little before 7:50 p.m., deputies responded after several shots were fired in the area of NW 50th Street and NW 22nd Avenue. When they arrived, deputies found a man lying on the ground suffering from apparent gunshot wounds to his upper body. 

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and transported the victim, whose identity hasn't been released, to the hospital in an unknown condition. However, MDSO said the victim is stable. 

MDSO hasn't revealed a suspect description as the investigation continues. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at 305-471-8477. 

