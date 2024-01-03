Wild shoot-out outside Wynwood apartments, no one was hurt

Wild shoot-out in Wynwood was caught on camera

MIAMI - A wild shoot-out outside luxury apartments in Wynwood on Tuesday morning was caught on camera.

Miami police said around 1:35 a.m. they received a ShotSpotter alert in the area of 250 NW 24th Street. A short time later, they received a call from someone who said they had heard the gunshotsand their vehicle had been hit.

Cellphone video obtained by onlyindade.com shows someone in a blue hoodie shooting down the street while hiding behind a vehicle parked on the side of the road. A second person then scampers across the street to join him. Moments later, gunfire sends them, and two others with them, scrambling for safety.

Another cellphone video shows what appears to be the gunman from the first video racing to get into the back seat of a car before it sped off.

Police said when officers arrived, they didn't find anyone who had been shot, but they did find casings on the ground and a vehicle with bullet holes.

Investigators are now trying to determine what led to the shooting.