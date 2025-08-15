Gunfire caught on video in Pompano Beach could have turned deadly, BSO says

Surveillance video shows a barrage of bullets being fired at a home in Pompano Beach last Wednesday and the Broward Sheriff's Office said the shooting "could have turned deadly."

Gunfire caught on video

BSO spokeswoman Gerdy St. Louis told CBS News Miami the incident happened around 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 6 near Northwest 27th Avenue and 13th Street.

"It could have turned deadly," St. Louis said. "These were individuals shooting at a home multiple times. If you watch the video, you will see there is over a dozen rounds fired at the home. Detectives have not released any motive at this time. They hope to receive any information that the public may have."

She added, "We are urging anyone with information will come forward so this will not happen to anyone else and so that no one else will be injured by these individuals and they will be captured."

According to BSO, a light-colored vehicle is seen driving by the home before reversing. Two subjects get out of the car, open fire and then take off.

Neighbors react to shooting

Christine Smalarz, who said she has lived in the neighborhood for 15 years, described her fear during the incident.

"I was really scared. I was really scared," Smalarz said. "I smelled gun smoke and my backyard is right over there, so I came out to see what was happening. I would like to know why this is happening. Not just catch the people, but why is this happening?"

Smalarz said the neighborhood has dealt with its share of crime in the past three years.

"Every time I hear noises, I think it is gunshots," she said. "And I call the non-emergency line and the police come here. One time I called and 20 officers came here, and it was scary."

Neighbor Wayne Barton also expressed concern.

"It is upsetting to feel and see someone shooting in this particular manner," Barton said. "It is upsetting to the community. We are hoping some people will call because there are not enough cops in the world to solve this issue."

Anyone with information is urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).