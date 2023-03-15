Green Bay Packers Aaron Rodgers says it's his "intention" to play for New York Jets next season Green Bay Packers Aaron Rodgers says it's his "intention" to play for New York Jets next season 00:35

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- After 18 years with the team, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he intends to hang up the cheese and head to the Big Apple.

In an interview on YouTube and Sirius XM's The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday, Rodgers said the decision was made late last week. The 39-year-old Rodgers said he believes the Packers want to move on and make 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love their starting quarterback.

"At this point, as I sit here, I think since Friday I've made it clear that my intention was to play and my intention is to play for the New York Jets," Rodgers said. "I haven't been holding anything up at this point. It's been compensation the Packers are trying to get for me, kind of digging their heels in."

Aaron Rodgers say on @PatMcAfeeShow he went into the darkness "90% retiring. ...But it was clear to me at that point, while the #Packers were saying the right thing public, they were going to move on. Says he wishes he had heard they wanted to move on earlier. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2023

Rodgers says he has't been holding anything up and that it's the "compensation that the Packers are trying to get." He says he's still under contract with Wisconsin.

It's the exact same move that was made by previous Packers quarterback Brett Favre, who went to New York for just one season in 2008 before crossing the aisle and joining the Minnesota Vikings.

And now the Jets are expected to have their most high-profile No. 12 since Joe Namath. pic.twitter.com/Ev7iFIPmFo — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2023

Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy has acknowledged the team granted the Jets permission to talk to Rodgers. The Jets sent a contingent that reportedly included owner Woody Johnson, coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas to Rodgers' home in Southern California last week.

Rodgers expressed his appreciation for his 18 seasons in Green Bay throughout his Wednesday appearance but added that it's time for the Packers "to do the right thing."

"I don't think there's a scenario where they're like, 'Well, we want this and the Jets aren't willing to give it to us, so we'll take you back,'" Rodgers said. "That's not the reality."

Aaron Rodgers on @PatMcAfeeShow: "Jordan (Love) is going to be a great player, he's a great kid, they got a good young team." — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2023

Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy spoke of Rodgers in the past tense while discussing the quarterback's future to Green Bay TV station WBAY last week during an appearance at the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association girls basketball championships.

"Very few players play for only one team," Murphy told WBAY. "Obviously Brett (Favre) had a great career. Aaron had a great career here. Regardless of what happens, Aaron will be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He'll be in our Hall of Fame. We'll bring him back, retire his number. This is just one of the things that we go through as a team. We want to try to achieve something that's good for both Aaron and us."

The Jets' interest in Rodgers has been apparent as they seek to end the NFL's longest active playoff drought. They lost their final six games while going 7-10 last season and haven't reached the postseason since 2010.

Rodgers has been with the Packers since 2005, when he was drafted 24th overall. Throughout his career, he brought the team plenty of success stories, including a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLV, a game that also saw Rodgers win the MVP Award.

Rodgers also made headlines off the field as well, through a string of high-profile relationships with actresses Olivia Munn and Shailene Woodley, as well as former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick.

He also raised eyebrows during the COVID-19 pandemic when he said he would not be receiving the vaccine.