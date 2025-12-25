Greater Miami Jewish Federation brings Christmas cheer to Miami Salvation Army

Greeted by Christmas cheer, people staying at the Miami Salvation Army are celebrating the season with a hearty plate of food.

"It makes a wonderful difference just to see different people, the smiles and the love that comes with it," said Salvation Army resident Tiara Thoma

"It's a mitzvah, a good deed to pay it forward to helping those who are less fortunate," said chef Gary Lampner.

Lampner owns a catering company and works with the Greater Miami Jewish Federation to prepare these meals that dozens of federation volunteers serve.

"I think it's just important to show our kids how fortunate and blessed we are, and we have the opportunity to give back and help others in need," said Rooney Brodie.

The Brodie Family has been passing out food here for the past 10 years. They're serving up the Christmas spirit.

"It makes other people feel good," said Adam Brodie.

Between the food and the presents, a mother and her three girls are feeling the love.

"It's beautiful," she said. "Her children are happy, and that's what's most important."

It's a tough day for Caridad Rada, not being with family,

"I miss my family," she said, holding back tears. "I want to be with them."

But she said the vibe around her makes her feel better.

"I feel close to my family being here, with all these people around," Rada said.

Major Gene Hogg runs the Miami Salvation Army. He said It's days like these that show true kindness and love.

"It places a nice star on the tree, if you would. They're mitzvah, being willing to come out and share with us, cook the meal, serve the meal, give presents. It's an incredible day," Hogg said.

This is the 15th year the Greater Miami Jewish Federation has volunteered to help out. It's a tradition they say they will continue for years to come.