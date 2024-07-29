Gov. Ron DeSantis awards $25,000 to $50,000 grants to Florida churches

MIAMI - Florida Governor Ron Desantis awarded grants Monday to several churches across the Sunshine State, through the "Hope Florida" initiative.

The awards were given to churches that demonstrated extensive work in their communities especially when helping families from falling into crisis.

"We're enabling churches to compete to meet the needs of Floridians through CarePortal," said Governor Ron DeSantis. "The government should incentivize charity and philanthropy, not supplant it. Hope Florida brings together private, nonprofit, and faith actors to serve others, and enables government to get out of the way for the good of our citizens."

Thirteen churches were awarded contributions from $25,000 to $50,000, including churches here in South Florida.

According to the governor, at least five thousand non-profits and charity organizations are part of the "Hope Florida" network.

Floridians who are in need of support can connect with Hope Florida by calling the Hope Line (850-300-HOPE). Churches interested in joining Hope Florida's CarePortal can visit www.HopeFlorida.com.