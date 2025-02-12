Gov. DeSantis seeks to end "intrusive" boat safety inspections without cause

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wants lawmakers to stop law-enforcement officers from using boat-safety inspections as a pretext for "intrusive" checks on "people that are acting responsibly" on Florida waters.

DeSantis' proposal would amend a state law that currently allows officers to stop boaters for safety inspections even when no probable cause or suspected violations exist.

Reallocating resources to legitimate cases

"By eliminating unwarranted vessel inspections without probable cause, we believe (Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission) officers should better allocate resources and time in cases where there's a clear need for intervention," DeSantis said Wednesday at the Miami International Boat Show.

He cited a viral incident in Jupiter last year where a boater was stopped for allegedly operating under the influence, only to blow a 0.0 on a breathalyzer—yet still faced enforcement action. "That's unacceptable," DeSantis said.

New boater decal system proposed

Under the plan, which could be considered during the legislative session starting March 4, the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission would also work with county tax collectors to establish a voluntary boater decal.

This decal, available at registration, would serve as proof that the vessel meets safety requirements, helping reassure law enforcement.