Miami International Boat Show runs through the weekend

MIAMI - South Florida is known for its sunny weather, popular beaches and for being a great spot for some fun on the water.

For those who take the latter seriously, we have great news. The 2025 Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show kicks off Wednesday and runs through the weekend.

Billed as the largest boat and yacht event in the world, more than a thousand boats of all shapes and sizes will be on display during the show which attracts more than 100,000 attendees.

"The show provides exhibitors with an opportunity to showcase the best of the industry to a growing international market. Our show is a key event for manufacturers, dealers, and consumers looking to make a purchase that sets the tone for the industry's year ahead," Andrew Doole, President of U.S. Boat Shows with Informa Markets, said.

The show is expected to have a $9.95 million economic impact.

The show features everything boating, from kayaks to super yachts to the latest marine accessories, across six locations. It will take place at the Miami Beach Convention Center, Pride Park, Herald Plaza, Venetian Marina, Museum Park Marina, and Superyacht Miami at IGY Yacht Haven Grande Miami.

A map of the locations and parking can be found here.

This year's show promises an exciting lineup of luxury highlights, with BOLD, a stunning 279-foot SilverYacht's superyacht, crowned as the "Queen of the 2025 Show," docked at the IGY Yacht Haven Grande Miami.

Herald Plaza will host the debuts of sleek and sporty Aquila 42 and 46 Coupe Power Catamarans, designed for "both thrilling adventures and serene getaways," according organizers.

There is no box office for tickets onsite at the show. Those planning to go should purchase their digital tickets in advance and they will be scanned at the show. Active military and veterans receive complimentary general admission on Sunday, Feb. 16.

Click Here for tickets and more information.