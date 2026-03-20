Gov. Ron DeSantis orders flags to be flown half-staff for Florida soldier who was killed in the Iran war

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday ordered Florida and U.S. flags at the state Capitol and all local and state buildings to be flown at half-staff on Saturday to honor U.S. Army Reserve Capt. Cody Khork, a Winter Haven resident, who was killed in Kuwait by Iranian drone strikes on March 1.

"Capt. Khork served our Nation with honor and dedication in the United States Army since 2009. He served as a Multiple Launch Rocket System/Fire Directions Specialist and was commissioned as a Military Police Officer in 2014," a release from DeSantis' office states. "He is remembered not only for his service to our Nation and State but as a true American hero who exemplified the values of patriotism, leadership, and selfless service. Our prayers go out to the family he leaves behind."

Khork, 35, was one of the first U.S. casualties after the U.S. and Israel launched strikes at Iranian military and political leadership targets on Feb. 28.

A 2008 graduate of Lake Region High School in Polk County, Khork joined the National Guard in 2009.

He served overseas in Cuba, Saudi Arabia, Poland, and Kuwait and was posthumously awarded the rank of Major.