Who should win the Golden Globes? Cast your vote before Sunday's show on CBS
The Golden Globes return this Sunday night, and CBS Miami is inviting viewers to weigh in before the first winners are announced.
The 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards will air Sunday, Jan. 11, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, with streaming available on Paramount+.
The poll comes as the Hollywood awards show unveils its full slate of nominees, spanning 28 categories, including a newly added Best Podcast award — marking a first for the Golden Globes as audio storytelling joins film and television in the spotlight.
CBS News Miami's Golden Globes picks
CBS News Miami is also making some picks. Check them out below:
Betty Nguyen:
- Best Picture - Drama: Sinners
- Best Picture - Musical or Comedy: Marty Supreme
- Best Actress - Drama: Jennifer Lawrence
- Best Actor - Drama: Michael B. Joradn
- Best Original Song - Motion Picture: Golden
Erika Gonzalez:
- Best Picture - Drama: Sinners
- Best Picture - Musical or Comedy: One Battle After Another
- Best Actress - Drama: Julia Roberts
- Best Actor - Drama: Dwayne Johnson
- Best Original Song - Motion Picture: Golden
Austin Carter:
- Best Picture - Drama: Sinners
- Best Picture - Musical or Comedy: One Battle After Another
- Best Actress - Drama: Julia Roberts
- Best Actor - Drama: Dwayne Johnson
- Best Original Song - Motion Picture: No Place Like Home
Lissette Gonzalez:
- Best Picture - Drama: Sinners
- Best Picture - Musical or Comedy: One Battle After Another
- Best Actress - Drama: Julia Roberts
- Best Actor - Drama: Dwayne Johnson
- Best Original Song - Motion Picture: Golden
Shane Hinton:
- Best Picture - Drama: Sinners
- Best Picture - Musical or Comedy: One Battle After Another
- Best Actress - Drama: Jessie Buckley
- Best Actor - Drama: Michael B. Jordan
- Best Original Song - Motion Picture: Golden
This year's ceremony will be hosted by Nikki Glaser, who returns for her second consecutive year. Glaser made history last year as the first solo female host of the Golden Globes and is once again set to guide the show through a night honoring the year's top performances and productions.
CBS Miami's poll gives viewers and readers a chance to make their picks ahead of the live broadcast, offering a snapshot of audience favorites before the envelopes are opened on stage.