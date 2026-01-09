Who should win the Golden Globes? Cast your vote before Sunday's show on CBS

The Golden Globes return this Sunday night, and CBS Miami is inviting viewers to weigh in before the first winners are announced.

The 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards will air Sunday, Jan. 11, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, with streaming available on Paramount+.

The poll comes as the Hollywood awards show unveils its full slate of nominees, spanning 28 categories, including a newly added Best Podcast award — marking a first for the Golden Globes as audio storytelling joins film and television in the spotlight.

CBS News Miami's Golden Globes picks

CBS News Miami is also making some picks. Check them out below:

Betty Nguyen:

Best Picture - Drama: Sinners

Best Picture - Musical or Comedy: Marty Supreme

Best Actress - Drama: Jennifer Lawrence

Best Actor - Drama: Michael B. Joradn

Best Original Song - Motion Picture: Golden

Erika Gonzalez:

Best Picture - Drama: Sinners

Best Picture - Musical or Comedy: One Battle After Another

Best Actress - Drama: Julia Roberts

Best Actor - Drama: Dwayne Johnson

Best Original Song - Motion Picture: Golden

Austin Carter:

Best Picture - Drama: Sinners

Best Picture - Musical or Comedy: One Battle After Another

Best Actress - Drama: Julia Roberts

Best Actor - Drama: Dwayne Johnson

Best Original Song - Motion Picture: No Place Like Home

Lissette Gonzalez:

Best Picture - Drama: Sinners

Best Picture - Musical or Comedy: One Battle After Another

Best Actress - Drama: Julia Roberts

Best Actor - Drama: Dwayne Johnson

Best Original Song - Motion Picture: Golden

Shane Hinton:

Best Picture - Drama: Sinners

Best Picture - Musical or Comedy: One Battle After Another

Best Actress - Drama: Jessie Buckley

Best Actor - Drama: Michael B. Jordan

Best Original Song - Motion Picture: Golden

This year's ceremony will be hosted by Nikki Glaser, who returns for her second consecutive year. Glaser made history last year as the first solo female host of the Golden Globes and is once again set to guide the show through a night honoring the year's top performances and productions.

CBS Miami's poll gives viewers and readers a chance to make their picks ahead of the live broadcast, offering a snapshot of audience favorites before the envelopes are opened on stage.