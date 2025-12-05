Marlon Wayans and Skye P. Marshall to reveal 2026 Golden Globes nominees, including exclusive categories on "CBS Mornings"
Marlon Wayans and Skye P. Marshall will announce the full list of nominees for the 83rd Annual Golden Globes on Monday – with 11 exclusive categories revealed only on "CBS Mornings."
The announcers will name the nominees across all 28 categories, including a brand new slot for Best Podcast. The Golden Globes says it's the first major award show to honor podcasting.
The 2026 Golden Globes, hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, will air on Sunday, Jan. 11 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and will be available to stream on Paramount+. It will be Glaser's second consecutive year as host after making history as the first solo female host of the awards show.
"Hosting the Golden Globes this year was without a doubt the most fun I ever had in my career," Glaser said in a statement in March. "I can't wait to do it again, this time in front of the team from 'The White Lotus' who will finally recognize my talent and cast me in season four as a Scandinavian pilates instructor with a shadowy past."
How to watch the 2026 Golden Globes announcement live
You can watch the 2026 Golden Globes announcement live Monday at 8:15 a.m. ET on CBSNews.com or stream it on the CBS News YouTube and TikTok channels.
2026 Golden Globes categories
- Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
- Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
- Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
- Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama
- Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Television Series
- Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Television Series
- Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
- Best Screenplay — Motion Picture
- Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television
- Best Motion Picture — Non-English Language
- Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
- Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
- Best Motion Picture — Animated
- Best Director — Motion Picture
- Best Original Score — Motion Picture
- Best Original Song — Motion Picture
- Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
- Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Best Television Series — Comedy Or Musical
- Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama
- Best Television Series — Drama
- Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama
- Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama
- Best Motion Picture — Drama
- Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
- Best Podcast