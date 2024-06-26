Watch CBS News
Going to the Florida Panthers' victory parade? Officials urge you to plan ahead

By Joan Murray

/ CBS Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE - Preparations continue for the Panthers' victory parade on Fort Lauderdale Sunday

A1A South of Sunrise Boulevard will be shut down to SE 5th Street, as barriers are being set up along the parade route and a stage is being built at the end of the route on the sand. 

Andrew and Bethany Donth plan to bring their four children to the parade. 

"It means everything. We've bonded over this experience," said Donth. 

"It's been a long time coming. Thirty years. There were tears, but as kids say, 'happy tears,'" said Andrew Donth 

CBS News Miami spoke to two former Panthers about the parade and what the Stanley Cup win means for South Florida. 

"It was a sense of validation seeing these guys recharge dreams," said former player Peter Worrell. 

"When I was here in 2005, we didn't get a lot of fans to the games. It's different now."

"Youth hockey has grown so much since my time here," said former player Jamie Allison. 

The city is urging parade-goers to plan ahead. 

Public transportation will be free on Sunday and water taxis to the beach will be $15 from three locations, including the Riverside Hotel in Las Olas, the Galleria Mall on Sunrise and the Hilton Marina on the 17th Street Causeway. 

