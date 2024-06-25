Panthers to host Stanley Cup victory parade in Fort Lauderdale this weekend

In typical South Florida fashion, Panthers fans go wild with pots and pans after Stanley Cup win

FORT LAUDERDALE - The Florida Panthers will take a victory lap this weekend in Fort Lauderdale to celebrate their Stanley Cup win.

The Cats will host their Championship Celebration on Sunday at 11 a.m. starting with a parade along A1A. It will kick off on Riomar Street and end just north of Fort Lauderdale Beach Park at SE 5th Street, just across from Hotel Maren, where there will be a formal victory rally.

The team said more information on parking and additional details will be released in the coming days.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis said the city is excited to welcome the champs' celebration.

"So excited about the win last night, the Panthers won two to one. Finally, won the Stanley Cup after 31 years, I'm so excited, the entire community, all of South Florida, has to be proud of this event. I came here myself last night to the Ice Plex and I've never seen a more excited crowd. It was really a great experience to be part of that win," he said.

The mayor said everyone is invited to Sunday's party.

"I encourage people to find a place in all the great restaurants and hotel lobbies, balconies that line the parade. Of course, we have the beautiful beach here in Fort Lauderdale. It's gonna be a great day like it is today, and we can all celebrate," said Trantalis.

Broward County Transit CEO Coree Cuff Lonergan said in honor of the Panthers' win, on the day of the parade the entire county transit system will be free.

Fans looking for 2024 Stanley Cup Champions merchandise can find it at Pantherland at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise. The official team store is open through June 29th from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The merch is also available at Pantherland at the Baptist Health IcePlex, 800 NE 8th Street in Fort Lauderdale, during normal business hours which are Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Fans can always purchase merchandise online at FLATeamShop.com as well.

Those just looking for an authentic Florida Panthers Stanley Cup Champions t-shirt won't have to go further than their local Walmart, Target, or other big box store.

More than 10,000 were shipped out Tuesday morning from Atlas Embroidery and Screen Printing, an official printing shop of the NHL in Fort Lauderdale.

The initial batch featured the official Florida Panthers Championship logo. A second batch of 10,000 will feature the final score and the names of the players.