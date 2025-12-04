Global artists showcase their work in Wynwood for Miami Art Week

The biggest week of the year is here: Miami Art Week.

Artists from all over the world have flocked to the city to showcase their work. Many artists say it's a dream come true to have their works on display.

Miami Art Week is unique in its own way, where you are surrounded by art in every way.

"I'm hoping it could help me become more of a full-time artist," said Matt '"Rosey" Rosebrough, an artist from Indiana.

Rosebrough, who goes by his artist name Rosey, is one of the many talents showcased in the Miami Art Week gallery in Wynwood.

Rosey was chosen to paint an outside mural on the gallery.

He says that after struggling with his mental health, creating art saved his life.

"I've just been trying to share my story. Sharing my struggles and how art has helped me through that. And Sharon that message with other people," said Rosey.

Another artist spotlighted in the gallery is Elisa Neumann, who traveled from the south of Chile.

Neumann says Chile is her inspiration for unique art that consists of wax and ink.

"I'm very inspired by flowers. I come from a little town in the south of Chile. Me and my parents were born on a small farm, and that's what inspired my art," said Neumann.

The gallery displays Art in every form, like photography, penny sculptures and paintings.

Meredith Aziz, the president of Miami Art Week said the growth each year speaks to the city becoming an art destination.

"I just think it's such a unique time of year where the world comes together all in Miami. We have 20 international artists here alone. And all over the US," said Aziz.

An experience both artists say is out of this world.

"I was very surprised how much art is all over the place," said Rosey.

"I'm living my dreams, so I'm very excited about this," said Neumann.

Miami Art Week continues through Sunday.