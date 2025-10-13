Girlfriend speaks out after Liberty City anti-violence advocate Dwight Wells gunned down

The girlfriend of Liberty City anti-violence advocate Dwight Wells is speaking out after witnessing him being shot and killed outside his Miami restaurant Friday night.

Wells, a well-known figure in the community, was playing dominoes when the gunman approached.

"I don't understand why. He's a good man. He helped people," said Lulu, who was sitting next to him at the time of the shooting.

Wells was known for leading "Wheels up, Guns down" demonstrations and supporting efforts to reduce violence in his neighborhood.

"He was a father figure"

Lulu CBS News Miami

"He helped people who didn't have money. He gave them free food," Lulu said. "He was a father figure to a lot of kids. They even called him God-daddy. God-daddy. God-daddy."

She pointed to the table where Wells was shot outside his restaurant, Winning and Won Turkey Legs. Surveillance video captured the moment the masked gunman walked up and opened fire.

"The guy came up and just started shooting at him," Lulu said. "I couldn't identify him. He had a mask on. He didn't say anything. Nothing at all. He came up quietly."

Shooter fled the scene

Lulu said the gunman calmly walked away and may have been picked up after the attack.

"I just hide. And once I knew a car had been scared off, I ran into the building and called the cops. Screaming. Please help. Please help," she said.

She told detectives the suspect "looked young" and was "skinny," about her age.

Call for unity to stand together

Lulu, who did not want to share her last name, shared a recent video of her and Wells together and urged the community to stand together in his honor.

"I just wish everyone would come together in this community. He fought for this community. He just wanted us to come together for this community. He didn't deserve that," she said.

Wells' mother is expected to attend a vigil tonight. Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.