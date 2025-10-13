Dozens gather to honor anti-gun violence advocate Dwight Wells after deadly Liberty City shooting

Dozens of family members, friends and neighbors gathered Monday night to honor Dwight Wells, a beloved community leader and anti-gun violence advocate who was shot and killed outside his Liberty City restaurant Friday night.

The 40-year-old was remembered as a father figure, mentor and man who devoted his life to steering young people away from violence.

A community in mourning

The corner of Northwest 17th Avenue, in front of Wells' restaurant, Winning and Won Turkey Legs, was transformed into a growing memorial filled with candles, flowers and tears.

"God called home an icon, a servant, a legend!" a friend shouted as the crowd prayed.

"This broke us. This really broke the family. This has really caused a lot of pain and we're trying to deal with it," said Suzette Hester, the victim's aunt.

Ambushed while playing dominoes

Police say Wells was ambushed and shot Friday night while playing dominoes in front of his business. Surveillance video captured the moment gunfire erupted, sending people scattering. Wells, seen in the bottom left of the footage, collapsed to the ground after being shot.

"I feel so hurt behind this. Because he was all for the right thing and somebody took his life," said neighbor Lester Person.

Legacy of activism

Wells co-founded Wheels Up, Guns Down, a movement encouraging young people to ride bikes instead of picking up guns. On Monday night, many of those riders arrived to honor the man who inspired them.

"I didn't even see this coming, but the Lord did! Thank you, Jesus and God," said Mary Brown, the victim's mother, overwhelmed by the turnout.

An artist painted a mural of Wells on the wall of his business, just feet away from a growing memorial.

"You might have killed him, but he ain't dead. Cause one thing about killing somebody that really tried to do something for their community, you can never kill their spirit," one mourner said.

Search for suspect continues

Police have not released a motive and continue to search for the shooter. Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

The Liberty City community says that while Wells may be gone, his impact will continue to guide generations.