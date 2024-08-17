Girl, 3, drowns at Amelia Earhart Park near Hialeah, police investigating

MIAMI — A toddler girl is dead after she drowned in a park near Hialeah on Saturday evening.

The drowning happened in Amelia Earhart Park at 11900 NW 42nd Ave. Miami-Dade Police told CBS News Miami that the three-year-old girl was at the park with an adult family member when "she became separated," prompting the relative to call police. Officers arrived and immediately began searching for the child.

Park rangers eventually found the child within a body of water at the park, where she was pulled out and officials began life-saving efforts, Miami-Dade Police said. The girl was then taken to Palmetto General Hospital by Hialeah Fire Rescue, where she died.

The relative remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police told CBS News Miami.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.