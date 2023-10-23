Get Hired! Mega-job fair in Sunrise this week looks to fill 2,500 positions

SUNRISE - More than 50 companies will be looking to fill 2,500 positions at a mega-job fair in Sunrise this week.

The companies are hiring for positions in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties.

The event is taking place Thursday, October 26th, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise. The arena was formerly called the FLA Live Arena and before that, it was the BB&T Center. You know it as the place where the Florida Panthers play.

Parking is free. Also, arrive closer to 10 a.m. than 2 p.m.

Whether you're looking for an entry-level position or a more experienced management job, this hiring event will have something for you.

Among those hiring are a number of retailers at the Sawgrass Mills mall, Seminole Public Safety Department, Sunrise Police Department, City of Sunrise, City of Boca Raton, Arc Broward, Richard & Rice Construction, The Riverside Hotel, Massey Services, New York Life Insurance, Jiffy Lube, and Wyndham Destinations.

Positions include police officers, security, food service, technicians, sales reps, customer service, IT, teacher assistants, insurance agents, police officers, and account executives.

Some of the companies will be doing on-the-spot interviews and making job offers.

List of companies and positions

Those interested in attending are encouraged to pre-register.

By registering and uploading your resume, companies exhibiting at the job fair can access your information, increasing your employment opportunities.

Tips for Job Fair Success:

Dress professionally as if attending a job interview

Practice your personalized pitch which should summarize your skills and experience

Make a good first - and lasting - impression with each recruiter

Bring several copies of your updated resume or work history to the event

Take notes during the fair and remember to gather business cards from employers you meet

Be open-minded and consider all opportunities, even if they may not be your first choice

