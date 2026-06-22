Closing arguments in George Pino fatal boat crash trial to begin Monday after emotional, tense 8 days of testimony

Closing arguments are set to begin Monday in the fatal boat crash trial of Miami real estate developer George Pino after an emotional and sometimes tense eight days of testimony.

Court is expected to resume around 9:30 a.m.

George Pino attends his trial at the Richard E. Gerstein Justice Building on Friday, June 12, 2026, in Miami. Pino is charged in connection with the boat crash that killed 17-year-old Lucy Fernandez in 2022. (Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images) Miami Herald via Getty Images

Judge Marisa Tinkler Mendez wants closing arguments to begin at 10 a.m., and will then send the jury to lunch. When they return, she's expected to give them their instructions and then send them to deliberate.

Prosecutors and Pino's defense attorneys will deliver their final arguments to the jury Monday morning.

The jury, which is made up of five men and one woman, will decide whether 54-year-old Pino is guilty or not guilty of manslaughter and vessel homicide charges stemming from the fatal boat crash off Boca Chita Key in Biscayne Bay over the Labor Day holiday weekend in 2022.

Lucy Fernandez Our Lady of Lourdes Academy

Lucy Fernandez, who was 17-year-old at the time, was killed and Katy Puig, now 21, was left with permanent disabilities from the injuries she suffered in the crash.

On Sept. 4, 2022, George Pino crashed into a channel marker, and during the trial the jury saw video of the 12 girls who were on the boat at the time.

George Pino's boat after Biscayne Bay crash. CBS News Miami

The jury also left the courtroom to see the boat involved in the crash.

Mendez told the legal team that if they pass a certain time on Monday, she will buy the jury dinner and send them into the jury room to keep deliberating.