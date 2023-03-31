Game preview: Miami FC to play Memphis 901 FC

MIAMI -- Miami FC is gearing up to take on Memphis 901 FC in their fourth match of the 2023 season.

The game is set to take place on Saturday, April 1st at FIU Stadium. Miami has had a mixed start to the season, with a draw and a loss in their first two games. However, they put in a strong performance against Pittsburgh Riverhound SC in their last game, but were unable to secure a win after conceding a goal in the eighty-fifth minute. Despite the result, Miami's players and Coach Anthony Pulis have been upbeat about the team's progress and are eager to build on it in their upcoming match.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 pm EST, and the game can be streamed on CBSMiami.com, ESPN+, and YouTube, with local television broadcast on TV33. For those who wish to watch the match live at the stadium, tickets are available at MiamiFC.com.

Memphis, on the other hand, has had a rough start to their season. They lost their opening two games to Louden United and Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, respectively. Their third game against Oakland Roots was postponed due to weather conditions. With a record of 0W-2L-0D, Memphis will be desperate to get a result against Miami.

Miami FC's players and coaching staff will be well aware of Memphis's struggles, but they will not take their opponents lightly.

They know that Memphis will be looking to bounce back from their previous losses, and will be determined to put up a strong fight. Miami's key player to watch will be forward Kyle Murphy, who scored his first goal of the season in the previous game. Murphy will be looking to add to his tally and make a significant impact on the match.

Miami FC will be hoping to secure their first three points of the season in their match against Memphis 901 FC.

The game promises to be an exciting affair, with both teams eager to claim victory. Miami's players and coaching staff will be looking to build on their progress so far, while Memphis will be hoping to turn their fortunes around with a positive result.

CBS News Miami is the official broadcast partner for Miami FC. This story was reprinted from MiamiFC.com.