FWC identifies boat in Miami hit-and-run as two deadly accidents rock Biscayne Bay

Tonight, the FWC says it has found the boat believed to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of 55-year-old husband and father, Davide Veglia.

Officials say the crash happened last Wednesday night while Veglia and his 14-year-old son were on an inflatable dinghy near Indian Creek and Biscayne Pointe.

"The boy—he was holding his wrist like this and was cuddled up on the stretcher, and then the dad, he was just strapped down with an oxygen mask, foaming at the mouth. It was really bad," said Enzo Avelino, who called 911 after the crash.

Both were rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital. The son was treated for a broken arm, but his father died from his injuries.

Just days later, another deadly boating accident occurred. Cell phone video captured an out-of-control twin-engine boat spinning in circles off Key Biscayne Saturday morning.

Both people on board were thrown into the water. The passenger, 33-year-old Claudia Balmaseda Orellanes of Coral Gables, was found dead. The boat operator, 54-year-old Neil Schwabe of Coconut Grove, was injured and taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The cause of that fatal accident remains under investigation. Schwabe remains hospitalized, and his condition is unknown.

As for the boat found in connection with last week's deadly hit-and-run, it's still unclear who was driving it. The investigation is ongoing.