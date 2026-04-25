Federal fugitive who led a multi-agency chase across Miami-Dade granted bond, but is still behind bars

A man who led law enforcement officers on a manhunt throughout northwest Miami-Dade on Wednesday and Thursday faced a judge Saturday morning after spending the last few days in the hospital.

Yam Perera Núñez was granted a $33,002 bond, but is still behind bars due to an immigration hold.

Perera Núñez was captured earlier this week in the middle of a Hialeah street. The incident was caught on camera as people watched while dozens of officers took the wanted fugitive down.

As a result, he sustained lacerations and bruises on his face, appearing before a judge with his arm in a sling.

CBS News Miami

The Florida Highway Patrol and Hialeah police say the arrest is tied to a multi-agency manhunt that unfolded Wednesday near Okeechobee Road and Northwest 137th Avenue.

Investigators said Perera Nuñez failed to stop when approached by officers, got out of his car, and ran, prompting a large search involving the Florida Highway Patrol and Homeland Security.

According to an arrest report, officers spotted Perera Nuñez on Thursday driving a stolen gray Corvette through a Walgreens parking lot on West 12th Avenue. When police attempted to stop him, he accelerated and tried to strike an officer, authorities said.

His attorney in court is fighting the probable cause for the charges he is facing in connection to his arrest, which are nine total, including resisting an officer with violence.

"There is no probable cause as to count one. It says aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer. The allegation is that he reversed and violently struck an occupied parked vehicle. It doesn't allege it was a law enforcement vehicle," the attorney said.

According to Hialeah police, Perera Nuñez also had outstanding warrants from multiple jurisdictions across the state. He was also wanted federally for re-entering the country after being deported.