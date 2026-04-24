Suspect in viral Hialeah takedown caught on video is a convicted felon with decades-long rap sheet

A convicted felon with a criminal history dating back more than two decades was captured Thursday in Hialeah after a chaotic chase that ended with a dramatic takedown caught on video, authorities said.

Footage posted online shows 41-year-old Yam B. Perera Nuñez face planting in the middle of West 12th Avenue and 68th Street after trying to outrun police. Seconds later, dozens of officers swarm him as he resists arrest. Hialeah police said Nuñez was ultimately tased and taken into custody.

Authorities said the arrest is tied to a multi-agency manhunt that unfolded Wednesday near Okeechobee Road and Northwest 137th Avenue. Investigators said Nuñez failed to stop when approached by officers, got out of his car and ran, prompting a large search involving the Florida Highway Patrol and Homeland Security. Hialeah police were later asked to assist.

According to an arrest report, officers spotted Nuñez on Thursday driving a stolen gray Corvette through a Walgreens parking lot on West 12th Avenue. When police attempted to stop him, he accelerated and tried to strike an officer, authorities said.

Investigators say Nuñez then spun his tires, creating a cloud of smoke before crashing the Corvette between two vehicles. He jumped out and attempted to flee but was quickly taken down just a few feet away.

Lengthy criminal history dating back to 2003

Records show Nuñez has an extensive rap sheet that dates back to 2003.

Less than a year ago, on June 9, 2025, he was arrested in Arcadia in connection to multiple heavy equipment thefts across the state. DeSoto County deputies said they spotted him towing a stolen bobcat on the highway before taking him into custody after a pursuit.

Police said the Corvette Nuñez was driving had been reported stolen out of Miami Beach in March.

He now faces multiple charges, including grand theft, driving with a suspended license and aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer.

Nuñez was taken to Palmetto Hospital following his arrest.