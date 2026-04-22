Routine traffic stop turns into hours long multi-agency chase in Miami-Dade, FHP says

A routine traffic stop in Northwest Miami-Dade quickly escalated into a major police response involving multiple agencies, a helicopter overhead, and a K-9 unit on the ground.

The incident began when Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) troopers attempted to pull over a white Dodge pickup truck traveling south on Okeechobee Road near Pembroke Road. Investigators reported the driver refused to stop, sparking a chase.

The situation intensified when the driver eventually exited the truck and fled on foot near Northwest 137th Avenue. A large-scale search commenced immediately.

From the air, a police helicopter circled the area while officers set up blockades on the ground and deployed a K-9 unit in an effort to track down the suspect.

The search caused major disruptions for people trying to get through the area, with some waiting for hours as roads remained shut down.

Gus Mirand, who was among those impacted, said he was initially prevented from moving through the area. "The police, they don't allow us to go back there because they were looking for somebody," Mirand said.

Mirand stated that he was told the delay would be short, but the wait far exceeded the initial estimate. "The cops said you have to wait at least 30 minutes. That 30 minutes has been two hours already," he said.

The Florida Highway Patrol, alongside the Department of Homeland Security, called in the Hialeah Police Department to assist with the search.

It remains unclear what led up to the initial traffic stop or whether the suspect has been taken into custody. CBS News Miami has reached out to all agencies involved and is working to gather more information.