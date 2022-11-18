Watch CBS News
Local News

Ft. Lauderdale man now a millionaire after playing $5 'Monopoly Doubler' scratch-off game

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

FT. LAUDERDALE- A 36-year-old Ft. Lauderdale man has claimed a $1 million top prize after playing $5 'Monopoly Doubler.'

 Isaac Rivera chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $798,985.00.

Rivera purchased his winning ticket from Marina Discount Beverage & Food, located at 2705 Southwest 15th Avenue in Ft.

The $5 Scratch-Off game launched on July 4, 2022 and features more than $132 million in cash prizes, including 12 top prizes of $1 million.  

CBS News Miami is your official Lottery station.

 
    

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on November 18, 2022 / 10:15 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.