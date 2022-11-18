Ft. Lauderdale man now a millionaire after playing $5 'Monopoly Doubler' scratch-off game

FT. LAUDERDALE- A 36-year-old Ft. Lauderdale man has claimed a $1 million top prize after playing $5 'Monopoly Doubler.'

Isaac Rivera chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $798,985.00.

Rivera purchased his winning ticket from Marina Discount Beverage & Food, located at 2705 Southwest 15th Avenue in Ft.

The $5 Scratch-Off game launched on July 4, 2022 and features more than $132 million in cash prizes, including 12 top prizes of $1 million.

