From Coconut Grove to the Stars, Winston Scott's journey from segregation to space

MIAMI - Winston Scott still remembers the moment his childhood dream became reality.

"I was trying to be as calm and collected as I possibly could," Scott recalled of the phone call he received in 1992 telling him he had been selected as a NASA astronaut.

"Yes, sir, thank you very much; I am so happy," he said at the time. But as soon as he hung up, he let out a triumphant, very loud, "Yes!"

For a boy who grew up in segregated Coconut Grove, the path to space was anything but ordinary.

From a childhood curiosity about electronics to becoming a naval aviator and astronaut with more than 6,000 flight hours and 24 days in space - including three spacewalks - Scott's journey is a testament to perseverance, inspiration, and the support of a strong community.

A foundation of family and education

Scott credits much of his success to his parents, particularly his father, a longtime U.S. Postal Service employee who made it a priority to expose his children to experiences beyond their neighborhood along Frow Avenue in West Gables.

"They used to have a science fair every year, and our dad would take us," Scott said. "To sort of expose us, I guess, to some of the things that all the students were doing that we didn't get a chance to do in my neighborhood. We went to the World's Fair in 1962."

Scott's academic path took him from the segregated Carver Senior High School to the integrated Coral Gables High School, then on to Florida State University. From there, he pursued a military career, becoming a naval aviator who mastered 20 types of aircraft, including helicopters, before joining NASA.

Inspiration from teachers

Beyond his family, Scott found encouragement in his teachers at Carver Junior-Senior High School.

One teacher, Mrs. McCray, made a lasting impression when she took a group of students to the public library, an experience that would spark Scott's lifelong fascination with space.

"She loaded a bunch of us in her car, must have been five or six of us, and drove us to the public library," Scott said. "We all got library cards and were allowed to check out one book on that first visit. The book I checked out was called Project Mercury, and I had to read the book and write a book report on it."

That moment, along with the constant encouragement from dedicated educators, helped fuel his dreams.

Giving back to the next generation

Despite his remarkable career, Scott has never forgotten where he came from.

A skilled trumpet player since high school, he continues to play music, a passion that has stayed with him throughout his life.

He also frequently returns to South Florida to speak with students, sharing his story to inspire the next generation.

"Growing up in the Grove was good because it was a safe place," he said. "The community all sort of knew each other. And at the same time, we didn't realize that the schools were good and that our teachers were outstanding. They were as smart and as accomplished as any teachers anywhere."