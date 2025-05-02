Olympic track medalist Fred Kerley arrested again in South Florida, accused of punching Olympian ex-girlfriend in the face

A track medalist who ran in the 2020 and 2024 Summer Olympics found himself in a South Florida jail again, just months after he faced charges for physical altercations involving police and his estranged wife.

On Thursday, Frederick "Fred" Kerley was arrested and charged with battery after he allegedly punched his ex-girlfriend and fellow Olympian Alaysha Johnson in the face during an interaction at a Dania Beach hotel ahead of a local track and field event, according to arrest documents obtained by CBS News Miami.

At his bond court appearance on Friday, Kerley was granted a $1,000 bond, and the judge ordered him not to be in contact with Johnson and never return to the place of arrest.

Fred Kerley Miami-Dade Corrections

Richard Cooper, Kerley's attorney, released a statement regarding the arrest, claiming that Kerley was "attacked" during his interaction with Johnson.

"We ask Fred's sponsors, fans, and the public for patience and respect as we let the State Attorney conduct his investigation," Cooper said. "We are confident that this case will be summarily dismissed shortly."

CBS News Miami has also reached out to Johnson and her representatives for comment, but has not heard back at the time of publication.

Grand Slam Track, a professional track and field league, provided a statement to CBS News Miami, saying in part that they are aware of Kerley's arrest and that he "will not compete" in its event this weekend in Miami. It is unclear whether Johnson is still competing in the event.

A run-in with an ex turns violent

Around 7:50 p.m., the Broward County Sheriff's Office responded to a battery investigation at the Le Meridien Dania Beach, a hotel near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Upon arrival, deputies found Johnson, who said she was allegedly "struck in the face with a closed fist" by Kerley, the arrest documents said. Johnson told deputies she was at the hotel because she was in South Florida for a track and field event, and had an appointment with her conditioning coach when she ran into her ex-boyfriend Kerley, who began to argue with her.

Johnson continued, saying that Kerley allegedly "became aggressive" and continued to approach her, "stating something to the effect of 'I'm going to f*** everyone up in here,'" the arrest documents said. It was at this moment that Kerley allegedly punched Johnson in the face, making her nose bleed.

The arrest documents continued, saying that deputies found that Johnson's injuries were consistent with her statement and that she wanted to press charges. She then provided a sworn tape statement, and pictures of her injuries were also taken.

After being read his Miranda rights, Kerley allegedly refused to answer any of the deputy's questions.

The deputy spoke with Johnson again, who said she and Kerley had dated for about six months and "have been broken up since October."

"Johnson and Kerley were in an intimate relationship, never resided together, and have no kids in common," the arrest documents said.

Additionally, due to Johnson and Kerley both expected to run at the same event, deputies "feared that a chance of revictimization might occur, therefore, a civil citation was not given to Kerley," the arrest documents said.

Kerley was then placed under arrest and booked into the Broward County Main Jail.

Second arrest in a matter of months

This was not the first time Kerley was arrested in South Florida, especially in 2025.

In January, Fred Kerley was arrested in Miami Beach for battery on an officer, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct. During the incident, police bodycam video showed Kerley trying to get to his car while a police investigation was happening, which led to a physical altercation and ended with him being taken down by police.

As Fred Kerley posted bond and left jail with his attorneys, CBS News Miami spoke with his estranged wife Angelica Kerley, who accused him of domestic violence following an alleged incident back in May 2024. She claimed she asked Fred Kerley for a divorce on numerous occasions and a fresh start, but she said he wouldn't grant her the divorce.

Fred Kerley's attorneys provided CBS News Miami a statement following the Miami Beach incident, saying as they left jail: "At this time, we look forward to working with the State Attorney's Office, helping in their investigation any way we can. And, we look forward to getting justice for Fred."

Concerning Angelica Kerley's accusations, Fred Kerley's attorneys added: "The allegations are made by a highly motivated and angry woman. The idea that Mr. Kerley won't 'grant' her a divorce is just as ridiculous as the allegations against Fred."