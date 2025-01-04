Olympian Fred Kerley's estranged wife alleges domestic violence as track star posts bond for Miami Beach arrest

MIAMI — An Olympic track runner has posted bond to get out of jail after a struggle with Miami Beach Police. But, it's additional charges he's now facing stemming from an alleged incident back in May that may keep him in jail longer than expected.

A Miami-Dade judge called two-time Olympian Fred Kerley a model citizen while in court on Friday for charges stemming from his confrontation with Miami Beach Police officers. But, CBS News Miami spoke exclusively with his estranged wife, who said a model citizen is not the person she knows.

The Team USA Olympic track star appeared before a Miami-Dade judge again Saturday morning, this time for a domestic violence charge with strangulation as well as an accusation of strong-arm robbery.

According to the arrest affidavit, the charges stem from an alleged incident back in May with Kerley's wife Angelica, who is the mother of their three children.

Angelica Kerley told CBS News Miami they're still legally married and her husband won't grant her a divorce. She said her relationship has been a roller coaster over the past 10 years. She spoke with CBS News Miami about what she said happened that day last May when Fred Kerley allegedly attacked her.

"All I remember [is] trying to get up and he tries to grab my phone again, so I scooted under me and he's standing over me at this point, behind me, and he takes his arm and he wraps it around my neck and he proceeds to choke me so hard that I can't gasp for air," Angelica Kerley said. "And I'm not going to lie, at some point, I thought that he was going to kill me."

Fred Kerley's attorney sent us a statement that read in part: "The allegations are made by a highly motivated and angry woman. The idea that Mr. Kerley won't 'grant' her a divorce is just as ridiculous as the allegations against Fred."