Four people injured in I-75 crash, one airlifted

Four people injured in I-75 crash

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

BROWARD COUNTY -- Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue reported that four people were hospitalized following a rollover car accident on I-75 near the east toll plaza after 9 a.m. on Saturday. 

Of the injured, two men sustained severe injuries, with one of them being airlifted to Broward Health Fort Lauderdale.

According to BSFR, 27-year-old male victim, who suffered life-threatening traumatic injuries, was transported via Air Rescue to Broward Health Fort Lauderdale. 

Additionally, a 60-year-old male with serious traumatic injuries was transported by ground transport.

The other two, a man and woman, involved in the accident sustained minor injuries and are expected to recover. 

The 58-year-old man with minor injuries was transported by ground to Cleveland Clinic Hospital, while a 60-year-old woman with minor injuries was also transported by ground, officials say. 

May 28, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

