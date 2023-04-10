Watch CBS News
Four people, including child, killed in Orlando shooting

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS/AP

Family killed in Orlando shooting
Family killed in Orlando shooting 00:31

MIAMI - Three people are dead and the suspected gunman was killed in a shootout with police who were responding to a domestic violence call early Sunday morning in Orlando.

Arriving officers heard gunshots inside the home before the suspect, identified as 28-year-old Lacorvis Daley, came out and shot at them around 2:25 a.m., said Orlando police.

A suspect walked out of the house, walked toward the officers, and shot at the officers. The officers returned fire and the suspect fell." said Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith.

Daley was taken to a hospital where he died.

Inside the home, police found three people who had been shot, including a child. Two were dead. The third was taken to a hospital but did not survive.

The two officers involved in the shooting were not injured and have been placed on administrative leave.

