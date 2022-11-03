Fort Myers restaurant dishing up free food, comfort after Ian

Fort Myers restaurant dishing up free food for those in need after Ian

FORT MYERS - In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, a restaurant in Fort Myers is serving up much more than a good meal, they're dishing out some much-needed generosity.

The restaurant is called "FK Your Diet," but before you get the wrong idea, the "F-K" stands for foster kids, whom owner Doug Miller supports.

"I was a foster kid growing up," he said.

But the mission has greatly expanded due to Hurricane Ian and the thousands left with very little.

"They don't have the ability to just go out and buy a new stove or a new refrigerator. A lot of them, the place they worked got damaged, so they're not getting a paycheck," said Miller.

So his restaurant is dishing up food for those in need for free and for those who can't get here, Miller delivers.

His girlfriend, Amy Eldridge, helps out by distributing donated supplies.

"We can't personally fix what they've lost, but we can bring some comfort to their day, so that's our hope," she said.

Comfort that Aranda Cruz Garcia says keeps her going.

"Even when you're in your saddest moments, he's here for you," said Garcia.

Miller said so far they have served 125,000 meals.