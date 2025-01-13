Fort Lauderdale woman speaks out after being shot in road rage incident on I-595

MIAMI - A Fort Lauderdale woman is speaking out after being shot in what authorities are calling a road rage incident on Interstate 595 last Friday night.

Rondrica Davis, who is now living with bullet fragments in her head, described the terrifying encounter that left her hospitalized.

"It's almost like how you stalk your prey or something," Davis said. "That's like what he was doing to us."

Davis and her husband, Jeff, were driving westbound on I-595 in Davie when they said the driver of a black pickup truck began tailing them aggressively, speeding up behind their vehicle and switching lanes to follow them.

"We're steady driving," Davis said. "Once we got over, we noticed he got over again."

Before they could react, Davis said, the driver opened fire.

"Before I could tell her to duck down and stay low, I'm gonna try to hit the gas and pass this guy," Jeff said. "As I looked over, all I see is the fire from the gun and heard 'pow!' and heard the glass break."

The bullet entered through the back driver-side window, struck Davis in the head and exited through the back passenger-side window.

"I think my wife is shot in the head," Jeff can be heard saying in a 911 call.

"They say I'm going to be fine," Davis said. "There's going to be some bruising on the brain. I'm going to suffer concussions."

She urged the public to come forward with any information about the shooter.

"We were just trying to have a good day," Davis said. "I think you tried to take my life from me for nothing."

The Broward County Sheriff's Office said the vehicle involved was a black pickup truck.

Investigators are asking anyone who was driving westbound on I-595 near 8 p.m. Friday and saw anything to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.