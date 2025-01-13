Woman shot on I-595 in Davie as part of road rage incident, investigators say

DAVIE - A woman is recovering after being shot in the head during an apparent road rage shooting on Interstate 595, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened last Friday night, just before 8 p.m., near Hiatus Road.

Rondrica Davis was a passenger in a Ford Escape that was heading west in the far left lane when the driver of a black pickup truck came up from behind at a high rate of speed, according to investigators. The driver of the Escape attempted to allow the driver of the truck to pass, however, the driver of the truck eventually maneuvered in front of them.

After slowing down and suddenly braking in front of the Escape, the driver of the truck got to the left of the Escape and fired a shot at the car, according to investigators

Davis was hit.

Davie Fire Rescue took Davis to Broward Health Medical Center where she was treated for her injuries and eventually released.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the investigation.

