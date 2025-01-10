Woman shot on I-595 in Davie, Florida Highway Patrol investigating

MIAMI - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting that left a woman injured Friday evening on I-595 near Hiatus Road in Davie.

Davie Fire Rescue responded to the scene at approximately 7:50 p.m. and transported a woman with traumatic injuries to Broward Health Medical Center.

The woman's condition is not known.

Authorities said the victim was shot in the head when someone fired into a vehicle.

Although Davie police initially responded to the incident, the Florida Highway Patrol is leading the investigation because the shooting occurred on the highway.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.