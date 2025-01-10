Watch CBS News
Woman shot on I-595 in Davie, Florida Highway Patrol investigating

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting that left a woman injured Friday evening on I-595 near Hiatus Road in Davie.

Davie Fire Rescue responded to the scene at approximately 7:50 p.m. and transported a woman with traumatic injuries to Broward Health Medical Center.

The woman's condition is not known.   

Authorities said the victim was shot in the head when someone fired into a vehicle.

Although Davie police initially responded to the incident, the Florida Highway Patrol is leading the investigation because the shooting occurred on the highway.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Mauricio Maldonado

Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.

