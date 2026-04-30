Fort Lauderdale breaks ground on $220 million "Water District" makeover, housing Swimming Hall of Fame

Construction is underway for a $220 million makeover of the peninsula that is home to the International Swimming Hall of Fame in Fort Lauderdale. The area has been newly named the "Water District".

The project will bring significant upgrades to the International Swimming Hall of Fame, public spaces, and the Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Center. Planned features for the new Water District include a rooftop restaurant and a marine aquarium.

The aquatic center is already renowned for its 27-meter dive tower, the highest in the Western Hemisphere. Some of the improvements slated for the facility include adding a shade structure over the grandstand.

"You find a lot of parents hiding in the shade before their child's event, and they'll go into the stands and watch the one event and leave," said Robin Brigman, who traveled from Jacksonville. "Having that shade is going to be invaluable in the future for sure".

Currently, the aquatic center is hosting the Speedo Fort Lauderdale Open, allowing students and club swimmers to train alongside Olympians.

"This is really a one-of-a-kind place, beautiful weather, you're outside the boards are amazing, they have full sets of boards, and you have high-level swimmers as well that come here, like Katie Ledecky, and Simone Manuel," said Kristen Hayden, a Team USA diver.

Sara Whitley of Knoxville, Tennessee, agreed, calling it a "great experience just coming and swimming in this incredible pool with Olympians". Her 18-year-old daughter is about to go to college.

The development is next door to the over $3 billion Bahia Mar redevelopment, which includes luxury condos and a marina makeover.

"It's finally happening, these areas were neglected for many, many years, they were allowed to go into disrepair, and we're going to see a lot of public opportunities there," said Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis.

Developers expect the Water District to bring upwards of 300,000 visitors annually, a significant increase from the less than 5,000 the area sees now. Construction of the first phase is set to be completed this summer. The Water District is expected to open in late 2028.