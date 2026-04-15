Fort Lauderdale beach's aquatic center will host the first of its kind American Cup for divers all over the world

Diving is back in a big way in Fort Lauderdale. Beginning Thursday, the aquatic center on the beach will host the American Cup.

Divers from around the world and the U.S. will compete in high dive and Olympic category diving, the first competition of its kind in the United States.

The competition showcases the iconic dive tower that stands 100 feet tall. Male divers take off and plunge 88 feet into the water at 60 miles an hour.

"This is the only high dive platform of its kind in the Western Hemisphere," said Laura Voet, manager of the Aquatic Complex. "We built the first Olympic-size pool in 1928, so to bring these competitions here is amazing," she said.

The Swimming Hall of Fame next door, which honors the legends in the diving field, is staying put and will be getting a major makeover, too.

Lily Witte and Bailee Stargell, who are from the Midwest, are competing in the American Cup this week. "The venue is special," Witte said. "We never see high divers." They will compete against divers from around the world, some with Olympic dreams.

Leslie Hasselback Adams, USA high diving performance director, said Fort Lauderdale has all the elements—wind and sun—to get competitors ready for the Los Angeles Summer Olympics in two years. "All the elements, wind and sun, help us prepare for the '28 Olympics," she said.