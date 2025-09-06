Fort Lauderdale's tap water may soon change color, officials say. Is it still safe to drink?

Fort Lauderdale residents could see a temporary change in the color of their tap water beginning Monday as the city prepares its water treatment system for a major upgrade, officials said.

Officials said Friday the shift will not affect safety — the water remains drinkable and meets all federal standards — but residents may notice it looks slightly different than usual.

During the project, the city's existing treatment plant will lose access to certain wells and instead draw from sources with "naturally higher organic content," creating the temporary color difference, the city explained in a press release.

The city did not specify what color the water might take during this process.

The change stems from planned flushing of raw water piping to remove sand, grit and other debris, part of work leading up to a new treatment facility expected to begin operating in fall 2026.

The water's appearance will improve once the new plant is operational, officials said.

The city called the effort a critical step in modernizing Fort Lauderdale's water infrastructure and ensuring higher-quality service to homes and businesses once the new Prospect Lake Clean Water Center and Prospect Wellfield improvements are complete.